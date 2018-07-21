Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / This is what Arjun Kapoor and others said about ‘Dhadak’?

This is what Arjun Kapoor and others said about ‘Dhadak’?

Dhadak.jpg

-Indianexpress

Web Desk: Recently, the movie of Jhanvi Kapoor, ‘Dhadak’ has been released. The film is getting a fabulous response from the audiences as it seems that their hard work is paying off.

But what her elder brother think of her movie?

Her elder brother,  Arjun Kapoor wrote a special tweet for her, which is unmissable. He encouraged his little sister on her big day.

“It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heartwarming & yet gut wrenching love story….he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u…” Apart from Arjun, Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit, Rishi Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Neha Dhupia and lot more send their love to Ishaan and Janhvi for Dhadak.

