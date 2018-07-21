This is what Arjun Kapoor and others said about ‘Dhadak’?

Web Desk: Recently, the movie of Jhanvi Kapoor, ‘Dhadak’ has been released. The film is getting a fabulous response from the audiences as it seems that their hard work is paying off.

But what her elder brother think of her movie?

Her elder brother, Arjun Kapoor wrote a special tweet for her, which is unmissable. He encouraged his little sister on her big day.

It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story….he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 20, 2018

“It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heartwarming & yet gut wrenching love story….he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u…” Apart from Arjun, Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit, Rishi Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Neha Dhupia and lot more send their love to Ishaan and Janhvi for Dhadak.

#Dhadak is so beautiful yet an intense film! I totally loved it @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan #Ishaan & #Janhvi I’m sure you will win over everyone with your wonderful performances. Sending out my best wishes to the entire team for the big release tomorrow! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 19, 2018

ENJOYED #Dhadak !!#JanhviKapoor is so immensely watchable! She surprised me with her ENDEARING performance! @imIshaanKhatter is a completely ENERGETIC actor!@AjayAtulOnline ‘s title track is on LOOP!

CONGRATS @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan for yet another BO success! pic.twitter.com/0Rj6ziBkUr — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) July 19, 2018

Watched #dhadak last night I walked out with so many emotions,to begin with #jhanavi n #Ishaan are absolutely brilliant..they did nt get a single beat wrong,they performed like pros,danced like lightening and looked youthful and gorgeous. I’m blown away.. @karanjohar only u can. — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 19, 2018

My blessings to the young,magnificent and daunting couple-Janhavi and Ishaan, for their maiden venture “Dhadak” You are on the threshold of a bright and a long career! May you both sway the audiences off their feet. God Bless! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 19, 2018