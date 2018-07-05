This is how marriage may be good for your heart

Web Desk: A latest study revealed that being married may reduce the risk of heart disease and cardiovascular death.

More than two million participants took part from United State, Britain, Japan, Russia, Sweden and eight other countries in the study.

The research revealed that the unmarried people (who never married or widowed or divorced) were 42 percent more likely to have some form of cardiovascular disease and 16 percent more likely to have coronary heart disease. Stroke risk was increased for the unmarried and divorced, but not for the widowed.

According to the co-author of the study, Dr. Chun Shing Kwok, ‘The extent of family support is challenging to determine, even if you capture the effect of cohabitation.’