The unbelievable transformation of this little girl, will drop your jaws

Web Desk: The little cute bubbly girl from drama serial ‘Baa, Bahu and Baby’ and movie ‘Cheeni Kum’ Swini Khara’s innocence hooked the audience on screen with her performance.

One of these characters was a naughty and cute little girl Swini Khara aka Chaitali, probably the most intelligent character despite being one of the youngest actors.

And after that she has been away from the screen for a long time but the girl is all grown up now and ready to grab your attention with her entirely new looks!!

The little girl has done many films like Cheeni Kum, Hari Putter, Parineeta Paathshala, Dehli Safari, Elaan Siyasat, Chingaari and Kaalo, The Hollywood film named After The Wedding.