Islamabad: The number of voters for election 2018 in the country has reached to 10,59,55,000.

10,59,55,000 can cast their vote in favor of their candidate on July 25.

According to election commission, the difference in the number of male and female voters has exceed to 1,25,00,000. The number of registered male voters is 5,92,00,000 while female voters are 4,67,00,000.

There are 6,06,00,000 voters from Punjab, 2,23,00,000 voters from Sindh, 1,53,00,000 voters in KPK and 42,99,000 in Balochistan.