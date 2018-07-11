The most expensive parking spot costs more than a luxurious car

Web Desk: Getting a parking spot requires a real effort from you due to increasing number of vehicle all around the world. Circling the lanes of a parking lot sometimes makes you want to ditch the car altogether.

A man has found a new idea to cope up with the issue, but the idea is really expensive. Someone in Hongkong’s luxury development in Kowloon’s Ho Man Tin district bought a parking spot for a record HK$6 million, which roughly converts to PKR 8.8 crore.

Therefore, his move is really crazy because one prefers buying new cars than buying just a space.

The average parking space is sold for HK$2.25 million which makes the city’s housing market one of the most expensive in the world.