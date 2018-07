ISLAMABAD: Pakistani people are observes mourning day today to express solidarity with the families of victims of recent terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The day is being observed on the direction of caretaker Prime Minister Justice Retired Nasir-ul-Mulk.

The national flag is flying at half mast on the occasion.

Balochistan Government has also announced to observe three-day mourning in the province in wake of tragic Mastung incident.— Radio Pakistan