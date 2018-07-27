Ten facts about Imran that every Pakistani should know

Web Desk: The national celebrity, cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan who recently swept the general elections and now about to take over as new prime minister of Pakistan is a world in his own.

Here are 10 facts about Imran Khan, every Pakistani should know.

His full name and zodiac

Imran Khan’s full name is quiet long. His name is ‘Ahmad Khan Niazi Imran’, but recognized as ‘Imran Khan’ or ‘Kaptaan’. Imran Khan was born on November, 25, 1952 in Lahore. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Author

Imran Khan is not only a cricketer and politician but also an author, who has written several books. The title of his books are, ‘Imran: The autobiography of Imran Khan’, ‘Imran Khan’s cricket skills’, ‘Indus Journey: A Personal View of Pakistan’, ‘All Round View’ and ‘Warrior Race: A Journey Through the Land of the Tribal Pathans’.

Imran Khan addressed WEF

Imran Khan is the first Asian to address World Economic Forum (WEF) without being the part of government.

A chancellor

Beside, being cricketer, politician and author, Imran Khan had also acted as the chancellor of University of Bradford till 2005.

Cricket scoring

During his cricket career, he scored 3807 runs and grabbed 362 wickets.

Social work

He founded Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and also established Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in 1994. It is the first cancer treatment hospital of Pakistan. Death of his mother by cancer, motivated him to start the project.

He also built Namal College in Mianwali in 2008, which is associated with University of Bradford.

Divorce with Jemima

Imran and Jemima divorced in 2004 due to their difference in political point of view and Imran’s involvement in political affairs. However, they still maintain good and strong relationship.

Political career

He founded his political party ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ in April 1996. After years of struggle he finally got a major break through in 2013, he emerged as the second largest party and became the opposition party in Punjab and Sindh.

Biopic

In 2010, a biographical film on his life was made by Pakistan production house titled ‘Kaptaan: The Making of Legend.’

Marriage

He tied knots for three times. His first wife was Jemima Goldsmith, second Reham Khan, third and the present wife is a faith healer, Bushra Maneka, whom he has sought out for spiritual healing in the past.