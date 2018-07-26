Teenager’s gallbladder removed after eating 4 bags of chips

Web Desk: Packaged chips like chips can be disastrous to the consumer’s health. It can harm you more than you can ever expect.

A 17-year-old teenage girl consumed four large bags of spicy chips every week. It was only when the teenager began experiencing sharp abdominal pain. Doctor revealed that the snacks were causing gastrointestinal issues.

The girl had to undergo surgery for removing her gallbladder. The doctor later said, that these foods are high in saturated fats, trans fats and sodium which are associated with gall stones.

Processed foods can cause issues with gallbladder and may be a reason of childhood obesity and higher consumption of saturated fats.

Source: Deccanchronicle