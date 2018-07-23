‘Teefa in Trouble serves Pakistani cinemas well,’ Twitter users

Web Desk: ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is a debut movie of actors Ali Zafar and Maya Ali. Both the actors are in lead role. One of the most awaited movies, ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is a fusion of romance, action and comedy. According to the website Box Office Pakistan, the movie had the record-breaking opening and also successfully impressed both the audience and critics.

Movie goers seem to be fairly impressed by the movie’s picture quality, fiction, location, acting, dialogues, songs and the most importantly funny scenes that left audience laugh louder and harder. Audiences are applauding Ali Zafar for his character ‘Teefa’ while Maya Ali stunning acting and her glamorous look made people skip their heart beat.

Have a look how public responded to the movie.

best record on the box office,#teefa in trouble

Ap mazeed kamayabiya hasal karay ameen — Izhar Ahmad (@IzharAh41775664) July 22, 2018

Watched #TeefaInTrouble & I am absolutely convinced that,this movie is the best that,I have seen in a while.@AliZafarsays is a ROCKSTAR.Pakistan is lucky to have a talented artist like him.Hands down champ.This movie is the true revival of our cinema. pic.twitter.com/tE8FCFsvwX — Awais🏏 (@Awaiszap390) July 21, 2018

Thoroughly enjoyed watching #TeefaInTrouble. Fantastic visuals, excellent direction and top-notch performances by the cast. Congratulations to @AliZafarsays, @mayaali07 and @theotherahsan — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) July 20, 2018

#TeefaInTrouble has been watched and thoroughly enjoyed by yours truly!

– Ahsan Rahim is a GENIUS.

– Faisal Qureshi was easily my most fav banda in the movie.

– Maya QUEEN Ali is made to rule the movie screens.

– Aisi pakki Pakistani movie hai kasmey.

– Matlab maza hi agaya! — maisooma. (@maissum) July 20, 2018

I totally agree Bilal! What an amazing film! Entertainment from beginning to end! Very well made and every detail taken care of. May you make more films @theotherahsan & @AliZafarsays ! Ahsan, Faisal & Jawad Bashir brought back memories of 90s VJ days! Loved it! #TeefaInTrouble — Natasha Kundi (@NatashaKLondon) July 21, 2018

The first day of screening @TeefaInTrouble in London. Went to see @ThomasAndrew84 playing Andy and I have to say I haven’t had that much fun seeing a film in a while. Brilliant fun, very funny, very well made. @AliZafarsays #teefaintrouble @mayaali07 pic.twitter.com/S3gDwbUOMO — karolina kula (@karolina_kula) July 21, 2018

Well-written, well-informed take on the #TeefaInTrouble episode by one of Pakistan’s most courageous editors/writers.https://t.co/JYY2A7Z4SP — adnan (@adnanmurrad) July 20, 2018