‘Teefa in Trouble serves Pakistani cinemas well,’ Twitter users

Teefa.png

-Something Haute

Web Desk: ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is a debut movie of actors Ali Zafar and Maya Ali. Both the actors are in lead role. One of the most awaited movies, ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is a fusion of romance, action and comedy. According to the website Box Office Pakistan, the movie had the record-breaking opening and also successfully impressed both the audience and critics.

Movie goers seem to be fairly impressed by the movie’s picture quality, fiction, location, acting, dialogues, songs and the most importantly funny scenes that left audience laugh louder and harder. Audiences are applauding Ali Zafar for his character ‘Teefa’ while Maya Ali stunning acting and her glamorous look made people skip their heart beat.

Have a look how public responded to the movie.

