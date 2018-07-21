Taylor Swift to act in this Hollywood movie

Web Desk: Famous singer, Taylor Swift is slated to star in a movie version of the musical Cats, alongside James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, and Ian McKellen.

The singer is known as cat enthusiast, who is starring in the quintessential musical about cats.

According to Variety, this version of cat will start filming in November.

Earlier, Swift acted in 2014’s adaptation of ‘The Giver’ and in 2010, she hilariously played a lovesick teenager ‘Valentine’s Day’.

Source: Glamour