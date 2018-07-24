Swiss Squash Champion declares India an unsafe country for women

Web Desk: The World Junior Championships are currently underway in Chennai. But a top-ranked player Ambre Allinckx doesn’t want to visit India for security reasons.

Allincks’s parents did not want her to come to India after reading reports about the number of crimes against women in the country. Swiss coach, Pascal Bhurin quoted, ‘Ambre Allinckx is our top-ranked women’s player. She couldn’t make it because her parents did not want.’

He added, “They have been reading reports on the internet about how unsafe India is for women and didn’t want to take the risk of sending their daughter over. However, we have not experienced any disturbance so far.”

Iran, Australia and the USA have expressed their concern and the players in the contingents have been advised to dress conservatively to keep a low profile.

Andrew Shelley, the Chief Executive of the World Squash Federation (WSF), quoted, “Of course the views and choice of every parent must be fully respected. However, there are over 250 players and officials from 28 countries, including a full squad from Switzerland.”

Source: India Times