Swiss number 1 squash player refuses to travel to India

ISLAMABAD: In a huge embarrassment to India and its deteriorating standard for women’s safety, Swiss number one squash player, Ambre Allinckx, has refused to travel to India for safety reasons.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a report in the New Indian Express said that Allinckx’s parents did not want her to come to India after reading reports about the number of crimes against women in the country. Ambre Allinckx was supposed to take part in the 2018 World Junior Squash Championships, currently underway in Chennai.

This comes just days after a report said that India was the most unsafe place for women across the world. According to a poll by Thomson Reuters Foundation published last month, India was declared the most dangerous country in the world for women, even worse than the war-torn Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia.

The paper quoted Pascal Bhurin, the Swiss coach, as saying, “Ambre Allinckx is our top-ranked women’s player. She couldn’t make it because her parents did not want.” He added, “They have been reading reports on the internet about how unsafe India is for women and didn’t want to take the risk of sending their daughter over.”

Their fear largely emanates from the recent incident of gang-rape in Chennai, where 17 men were arrested for raping a differently-abled 11-year-old girl for six months inside her flat.

On Saturday, Janta Ka Reporter had reported another horrific crime against a woman, who was gang-raped by 40 men for four days inside a government guest house in Haryana. The men, mostly the security guards and other maintenance staff of the housing society would often rape the girl and film their gruesome act.

Andrew Shelley, the Chief Executive of the World Squash Federation (WSF), was quoted as saying, “Of course the views and choice of every parent must be fully respected.”—APP