Swiss call for nuclear deal with Iran to be preserved

BERN: Swiss President Alain Berset on Tuesday urged all sides not to endanger the nuclear agreement between global powers and Iran, after meeting his Tehran counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.

Talks between Rouhani and the Swiss government focused on stabilising the nuclear deal following the withdrawal of the United States, it said in a statement.

Switzerland pledged to work to preserve the flow of humanitarian goods to Iran, despite any resumption of U.S. sanctions, while urging Tehran to recognise Israel’s right to exist.—REUTERS