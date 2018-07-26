Swedish teen’s strange protest against deportation of Afghan migrant

Web Desk: A video is doing rounds on social media in which a Swedish teenager protested against the deportation of an Afghan abroad the same flight as hers.

On July 23, Ersson began a Facebook live stream as she boarded a flight from Gothenburg in Sweden, bound for Istanbul, Turkey. Ersson, who is an asylum bought a ticket for the flight when a group she is affiliated with learned that a man was due to be deported back to Afghanistan.

Passengers and crew tried to confront her even one tried to snatch her phone but she managed to record her protest. She can be seen in the video saying, “I don’t want a man’s life to be taken away just because you don’t want to miss your flight,” she says. “I am not going to sit down until the person is off the plane.”

A Turkish passenger and a group of soccer players then join Ersson’s protest. The soccer players had just appeared in the Gothia Cup, a youth soccer tournament. By the end of the video, the Afghan man has been removed from the plane, and Ersson had also been escorted off.

Social media users praised her act of kindness.