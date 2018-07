BEIRUT:At least nine pro-regime fighters died in an overnight strike in northern Syria blamed on Israel, a monitor said Monday.

Syrian state media had accused Israel of bombing a military position in Aleppo province late Sunday, in what would be a rare Israeli attack so far north in the war-ravaged country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said Monday that those killed included at least six Syrians and that Iranian fighters were also stationed at the base.—AFP