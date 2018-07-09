Spain poised to name new coach on Monday

MADRID: The president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Monday “it is probable” that a new national team coach would be announced later in the day.

Spanish media have reported that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is likely to land the job.

“We are going to have a council meeting now and we will take a decision,” Luis Rubiales told a press conference. A second press conference was scheduled to take place after the committee meeting.

The first press conference unveiled Jose Francisco Molina, 47, a former goalkeeper at Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna who played nine times for Spain, as the team’s sporting director.

Asked about Enrique, Molina said Spain “needed to choose a coach who had been succesful”.

Rubiales fired Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup when the coach announced he had signed to take over at Real Madrid.

Fernando Hierro, the sporting director, who stood in as coach and led Spain to the last 16 where they lost to host Russia on penalties, said Sunday he would not continue with RFEF.

Enrique was in charge of Barcelona for three years from May 2014, leading the Catalan giants to the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles in his first campaign at the helm.—AFP