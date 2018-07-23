South Africa 246-7 chasing 490 to win against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Theunis de Bruyn battled to 85 as South Africa, chasing 490 to win, reached 246 for seven at lunch on day four of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

De Bruyn recorded South Africa’s first fifty of the series early in the morning session and Temba Bavuma, who made 63, followed his overnight partner as the duo put on 123 runs.

Bavuma’s resistence ended after he was caught behind off veteran spinner Rangana Herath, who also got wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock lbw for eight on the stroke of lunch.

The Proteas still need another 244 runs to avoid their first series whitewash since 2006 when they lost 2-0 in Sri Lanka.—AFP