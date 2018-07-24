Sonam Kapoor’s photo shoot after marrige

Webdesk: Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor got married recently with big businessman Anand Ahuja, after marriage her photo shoot has been posted on twitter and become very famous due India’s traditional dress.

According to international sources, Indian actress Sonam Kapoor got her Photo Shoot recently for the magazine, which became popular on the front page of magazine.

Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of famous Indian actor Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor shared her Photos on Instagram.

Earlier, the film of Sonam Kapoor ‘Veerey di Wedding’ released, which has hit Bollywood film on box office.

Sonam Kapoor was also the part currently hit movie ‘SANJU’.