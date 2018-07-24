Sindh govt advises people to reject social media rumours

KARACHI: Spokesman of Sindh government has categorically denied the rumours being spread through the social media about poor law and order situation in the province and said the Caretaker Provincial Government has taken foolproof security measure for the general elections 2018.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman elaborated that the law enforcement agencies are vigilant, adding that sufficient number of law enforcement personnel including army, rangers and police have been deployed at the polling stations so that the culprits cannot succeed in their nefarious plans.

The spokesman further appealed to the masses not to pay heed to the rumours and take part in the voting tomorrow without any fear.— NNI