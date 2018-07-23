Sheikh Rasheed challenges postponement of NA-60 election

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Monday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polling of NA-60 constituency in Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench.

The ECP had postponed polling after the arrest and disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case on Saturday.

Submitting a petition through his counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq, Rasheed has contended that election cannot be postponed due to the sentencing of a candidate.

Rasheed has mentioned in the petition that elections in the constituencies of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar were not postponed when they were jailed in the Avenfield properties reference earlier this month.

The petition has named the ECP and relevant returning officer as respondents.

With the petition yet to be fixed before a bench, Rasheed, who is present in court, told the media that he will approach the Supreme Court today in case the hearing is not fixed before a bench.

Addressing party supporters in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh Sunday night, Rasheed claimed that according to the Election Act 2017, polling cannot be postponed unless a candidate dies.

Earlier, he had demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar take notice of the postponement of election in NA-60.

“Hanif Abbasi was sentenced in a contraband smuggling case,” he told supporters, claiming that the ECP took an unconstitutional step to delay the polls, labelling the move a conspiracy.—INP