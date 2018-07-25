Shehbaz sharif grieves the death of people in Quetta blast

Web Desk: A heartbroken incident occurred in Quetta, during the election in which 27 people have lost their lives and several injured. A bomb was exploded outside the polling station when people were standing in row to cast their votes.

Death of several people has sadden the environment and whole nation is feeling pity for the families of victims.

President of Muslim League-N, Shehbaz Sharif, used twitter and condolenced to the bereaved families. He twitted, ‘Heart Broken to learn of martyrdom of innocent people including police officials & injuries sustained by others in a terrorist attack in Quetta at a time when the people are exercising their democratic right of vote.”

“My profound condolences to the bereaved families,” he added.