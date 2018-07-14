Shehbaz, other PML-N leaders booked in Lahore ‘rioting’ case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders have been booked by police for allegedly instigating party workers to run riot during its rally held to accord a warm welcome to former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter upon their arrival from London.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the former Punjab chief minister, Javed Hashmi, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Afzal Tarrar, Zafarul Haq, Talal Chaudhry and others.

According to the FIR, the PML-N leader instigated party workers to rioting, attacks on security personnel and damaging public and private properties.

Separately, as many as 20 FIRs were registered against PML-N leaders and workers for holding a rally in Faisalabad in violation of the ECP’s code of conduct and without permission.

Rana Sanaullah, Ali Abbas, Rana Afzal, Malik Nawaz and other PML-N leaders have been named in these cases.— INP