SHC approves Talpur’s pre-arrest bail petition

LARKANA: A circuit bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Larkan on Tuesday accepted Faryal Talpur’s six-day pre-arrest protective bail petition in a money laundering probe against her and brother Asif Ali Zardari.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice into the FIA’s probe of a Rs35 billion money-laundering scam.

The Federal Investigation Agency on July 21 declared the former president Zardari and his sister Faryal talpur absconders in the money laundering case, which also nominates others including Zardari’s close aide and Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Hussain Lawai.

The FIA also declared 20 people including Anwar Majeed and his son absconder in the money laundering case.

During the hearing advocate Farooq H Naek, who represented the petitioner, stated that the FIA case is based on malafides and a ploy to keep the PPP leaders away from the electoral race.

Justices Irshad Shah and Rasheed Soomro approved Talpur’s pre-arrest bail petition. The latter had pleaded that FIA’s cases were politically motivated and the purpose of arresting her was to prevent Talpur from contesting polls.—INP