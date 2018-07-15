Sharif family to challenge Avenfield verdict tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif his daughter Maryam and son in law, Captain Retired Safdar are set to challenge the accountability court’s verdict against them in the Islamabad High Court today (Monday).

The father-daughter duo was sentenced on Friday to 11 and eight years in prison and slapped £8-million and £2-million fines, respectively, in relation to the Avenfield properties reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year. Moreover, Nawaz’s son-in-law, Capt (retd) Safdar, received a one-year prison sentence. Applications of the Sharif Family have been finalized by Khajawa Haris.

Earlier today, Hussain Nawaz, the son of the former Premier Nawaz Sharif has said his father has been denied “basic rights” in Adiala jail.

“I am told that my father was not given a bed to sleep on and the bathroom was extremely dirty probably not cleaned for ages,” Nawaz’s elder son tweeted.

“There’s no precedence of treating people’s representatives with dignity in this country but these are basic rights withdrawal of which constitutes torture,” he added.

Earlier on, the members of Sharif family on Saturday met former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Adyala jail.

Former Punjab CM and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif along with his sons Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and mother Begum Shamim reached Islamabad on chartered aircraft.—INP