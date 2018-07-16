Sharif family files appeal to dismiss sentence

Islamabad: Sharif family has filed appeal in Islamabad High Court against the punishment given by Accountability court in Avenfield reference.

On Monday, former Muslim League-N leader, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain Safdar filed appeal against the sentence.

Appeal file in Islamabad High court has been said that the order of imprisonment, fines, disqualification and property should be dismissed.

‘Sharif, Maryam and Captain Safdar should be released,’ it added.

It was appealed to suspend their punishment until the proceedings be held on bail, temporarily suspend the punishment of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain R Safdar.