ANP leader Haroon Bilour among two died in a blast in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader among two person have been died and more 30 people have been injured in a blast targetting a gathering of Awami National Party (ANP) at Yakatoot area of Peshawar on Tuesday evening, AajNews reported.

The explosion occured when a corner meeting of Awami National Party (ANP) was underway.

Haroon Bilour son of the senior provincial minister Bashir Bilour, who was killed in 2012 in Peshawar, succumbed to injuries he recieved.

He was contesting election from PK-78 Peshawar.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and rescue teams have reached. Emergency has been declared in hospitals.The injures have been shifted to Lady Reading hospital Peshawar.

Further investigations are underway.