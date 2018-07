KARACHI, July 25 (PPI): Seven people, including a woman were arrested after rigging bid foiled at polling stations in NA-239, Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, police arrested seven people from different polling stations of the constituency.

SSP further said that the accused apparently tried to give fake Form-45 to polling agents at Al-Fallah polling station.

They were shifted to police stations for investigation.—PPI