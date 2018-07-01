Senior US official in Islamabad for talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells arrived in Islamabad Sunday evening for talks on bilateral matters, focusing on efforts for peace in Afghanistan, official sources said.

Acoording to the sources Wells, the frequent visitor of Pakistan, will meet officials at the foreign office to explore ways to push for political solution in Afghanistan.

She visits Islamabad after Pakistan and Afghanistan have launched a new bilateral dialogue mechanism and its seven principles call for action against irreconcilable elements.

Earlier Ms Wells visited Kabul on June 30-July 1 to meet with Afghan and international partners.

Throughout the visit, she underscored continued U.S. support for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process and an honorable and dignified path to ending the conflict, as President Ashraf Ghani has offered. Her discussions also focused on the importance of holding timely, credible, and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections and ensuring Afghan citizens can safely cast their votes, the US embassy in Kabul said.

During her visit, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells met with President Ghani, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar, High Peace Council Chairman Karim Khalili, members of the Independent Election Commission, and other Afghan leaders.—NNI