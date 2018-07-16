Security forces killed four terrorists in Awaran: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed while three others were apprehended in Balochistan on Monday.

According to ISPR, under Operation Radd ul Fasaad the Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation against a terrorist hideout in Awaran district during which four militants were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

In another operation, three terrorist suspects were apprehended in Ghazi mountains astride Sibi – Kohlu road.

Explosive, weapons and ammunition including detonating cord and communication equipment were also recovered from them.