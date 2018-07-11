Security forces fighting against nexus of hostile forces: Army Chief

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Army is striving for a peaceful Pakistan.

Bewailing the death of Haroon Bilour in a suicide attack, the Army Chief said we are fighting against nexus of inimical forces which are not willing to absorb a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said we remain undeterred and shall defeat them Inshallah.

The Army Chief shared grief of Bilour family and ANP on condemnable targeting of Haroon Bilour and victims of heinous terrorist attack.