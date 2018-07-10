SC summons Zardari, Faryal in connection with fake bank accounts case

Supreme Court has summoned PPP Cochairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and all others in connection with fake bank accounts case on Thursday, by placing their names on Exit Control List.

In a written order, the Apex Court said the names will remain on the list till further orders.

Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Tariq Sultan, Erum Aqeel, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Iqbal Arain are among 35 those who have been issued notices to appear before the top court on Thursday.

IG Sindh has been directed by the apex court to ensure that all those summoned are present for the hearing Thursday.

On Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency detained Central Depository Company chairman and Summit Bank vice chairman Hussain Lawai in Karachi.

Lawai and his associates are accused of opening 29 fake accounts in the Summit Bank and United Bank of Pakistan Limited.