SC orders to put names of persons having fake bank accounts on ECL

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case of fake bank accounts in Islamabad today.

The Apex Court directed that the names of the people mentioned in a list compiled by FIA, should be put in Exit Control List.

The CEOs of Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL as well as officials of the State Bank of Pakistan were also directed to appear before the court in its next hearing.

The court also directed State Bank of Pakistan to furnish necessary information to FIA.

Next hearing of the case will be held on Thursday next.