SC extends 6 weeks to conclude references against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted six more weeks to accomplish NAB Reference against Sharif family, Aaj News reported.

Two-member bench comprised of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ajaz-ul-Hasan heard case regarding extending NAB reference’s period on the request of accountability court judge. Mohammad Basheer,

During hearing, Justice Ajaz-ul-Hasan asked NAB to tell how much time they required to complete NAB references. Responding to which, NAB representative said, ‘Proceeding has not done in the two references against Sharif family.’

Chief Justice also asked, ‘how many references are delayed?’, upon which NAB prosecutor told that the number of references were four, one was against Ishaq Dar.

Justice Saqib Nisar said, ‘Ishaq Dar is fugitive, can NAB punish someone who is fugitive?’ Special Prosecutor replied, ‘Punishment can also be granted to fugitives.’

NAB prosecuted added, ‘14 out of 16 witnesses have recorded their records in Flagship reference, Wajid Zia cross-examined in the Al-Azizia reference, investigation officers will record the statement after Wajid Zia’

“Fugitives are punished according to the section 31,’ he continued.

Justice Saqib Nisar said, ‘defense lawyer can’t be barred from presenting arguments’ upon which lawyer of Sharif family said, ‘I am asking it from the first day to gel all the references together.’

Chief Justice remarked that court wanted to resolve the cases soon and granted six weeks more in the reference.