SC directs owners of disputed petrol pumps to vacate LDA’s land in 60 days

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has directed the owners of the disputed petrol pumps to vacate the land of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) within 60 days.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed the hearing of the case in Lahore Registry during which the LDA presented the report regarding rules and regulation of the Authority about auctioning of the land.

The CJP directed that LDA’s rules and regulations should be published after which the disputed land should be auctioned.

A petrol pump owner Khawaja Riaz who appeared in the court told that his son serving in police was martyred in line of the duty and he was granted petrol pump by the then PML-N government.

Over the stance, the CJ said that return of martyrdom in line of duty was not a petrol pump but job or cash instead.

CJP Justice Nisar directed the petrol pump owners to vacate LDA’s disputed land within 60 days.—INP