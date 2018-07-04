SC directs FIA to bust groups involved in women trafficking

ISLAMABAD: A three member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has directed Federal Investigation Agency to bust the groups involved in women trafficking.

The bench was hearing a case pertaining to trafficking of women to Afghanistan.

On the occasion, the Director General FIA informed the court about the steps being taken for recovery of women trafficked to Afghanistan.

Hearing a case regarding construction of Grand Hayat Tower in the federal capital, the Chief Justice wondered how the luxury apartments were constructed on the land allotted for some other purpose. He said we will eliminate corruption and fraud.

In another case, the apex court directed all the universities to verify degrees of lawyers in a period of one month.