Saudi govt gifts 80 tons dates for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi government handed over a gift of 80 tons of dates to the World Food Program for distribution among the needy people of Pakistan to help meet their nutritional needs.

The Charge d’ Affairs of the Embassy Habiballah Al-Bukhari handed over the consignment of dates to the World Food Representative Finbarr Curran at a ceremony held in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Saudi Charge d’ Affairs Habiballah Al-Bukhari said the gift of the dates to Pakistan was an annual feature and reflective of the fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.