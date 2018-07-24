Sarfraz urges people to vote in elections

KARACHI: National cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Tuesday urged fellow Pakistanis to cast their votes in the historic general elections.

Sarfraz,—who arrived at Karachi airport today after thrashing Zimbabwe in five-match ODI series, urged Pakistanis to fulfill their national duty by casting votes.

However, Ahmed failed to answer the name of candidate contesting elections in his constituency.

Sarfraz expressed happiness over Fakhar Zaman’s form.

“Our next focus is completely on Asia Cup now. National side will start preparations for mega-event after one month”, Sarfraz told reporters.— NNI