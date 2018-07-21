Salman really wanted to marry Juhi, before this happened

Web Desk: Salman Khan allegedly had an affair with many girls. Bollywood Bhaijan was also serious about many girls. But never would have anybody thought that Salman wanted to marry none other than Juhi Chawla.

The actor confessed, ‘She is very sweet. Adorable girl. I asked her father if you will let her get married to me. He said, ‘no’”

When host asked him about the reason, he said, ‘Don’t fit the bill.’

Salman and Juhi never played the lead couple in a movie. When Salman was asked about the same, he said, ‘Juhi doesn’t want to work with me!’

Juhi clarified him and said, ‘Sometimes I’ve run into him, earlier, things may have improved now, and he’d just look at me as if he didn’t know who I was. So I really didn’t know what was going on in his mind.’

Source: Deccanchronicle