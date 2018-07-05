Salman Khan to launch his bodyguard’s son in Bollywood

Web Desk: One of the Salman Khan’s loyal bodyguard is Shera, he is also so close to him. He is considered as a right-hand of the actor. He is indeed no less than a celebrity. As once he said, ‘I can go to any extent to protect Salman, Jaan bhi de sakhta hoon (I can give my life as well).”

When Shera’s son was born, Salman Khan said that the boy would become an actor. Salman Khan is indeed keeping up with his promise and will launch his son in Bollywood.

“It was a promise Salman made to Shera when his son Tiger was born. Salman had picked up the newly born boy and said, ‘Yeh hero banega. Main banaunga’. Shera thought it was a passing comment made in excitement on seeing the newly born. But as Tiger grew older Salman would frequently mention the boy’s debut. Of late Salman had become more resolute about Tiger’s launch. He reassured Shera that Tiger would be launched right after Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Loveratri is out,” Deccan Chronicle quoted an insider as saying.

Tiger has assisted Ali Abbas Zafar in Tiger Zinda Hai. It is said that he will make his debut in an action film.