ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader retired Captain Safdar has said he will present himself for arrest today(Sunday).

In an audio message, the son in law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he is going to surrender in line with the party decision.

Retired captain Safdar claimed that Muslim League N will sweep in Hazara in Elections 2018.

Earlier, National Accountability Court had issued warrants for the arrest of retired Captain Safdar.