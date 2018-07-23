Saaf Pani scandal: AC extends remand of accused for more 14 days

LAHORE: Accountability court of Lahore on Monday further extended physical remand of accused Qamarul Islam Raja and Waseem Ajmal for 14 days in Saaf Pani Company corruption scam.

During the hearing of the corruption case, the anti-graft watchdog of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pleaded the extension of physical remand of Qamarul Islam Raja and Waseem Ajmal, charged in the case, in order to carry out further investigation.

The court then extended the physical remand for 14 days.

On June 26, NAB arrested Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja – former chairman of Saaf Pani Company – for reportedly awarding contracts to ‘favourites’.

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has so far summoned a number of high profile people in the case including Punjab Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, MPA Waheed Gul and Hamza Shehbaz in connection with a probe into the Saaf Pani Company scam.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice pertaining to non-provision of potable water to the people of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed had earlier conceded before the Supreme Court that a single drop of water couldn’t be made available to the people of the province despite the government having spent Rs4 billion on the Saaf Pani Project.—INP