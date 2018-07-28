Saad Rafique says he has seen evidence of rigging during recount in NA-131

LAHORE: Former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the recount has brought interesting results.

The PML-N leader said evidence of rigging is emerging during a recount of ballot papers.

The PML-N leader lost to the PTI chairperson in NA-131 Lahore. The ballot papers from 242 polling stations are currently being recounted in the constituency in the presence of Rafique and PTI representative Shoaib Siddiqui.

He said he had already seen over 100 votes that were intentionally marked twice to nullify them. “Imran Khan won by only 600 votes in my constituency,” he said.

They marked some ballot papers twice and rejected them because of that, he alleged.

A recount is also underway in NA-126 and NA-129. PTI leader Aleem Khan asked for the recount in NA-126 against PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq’s victory.

In NA-126 PML-N leader Meher Ishtiaq has challenged the PTI’s Hamid Azhar’s victory. —NNI