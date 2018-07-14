Root hits 113 as England scores 322-7 vs India in 2nd ODI

LONDON: Joe Root was run out on the last ball for 113 as England scored 322-7 in the second one-day cricket international against India at Lord’s on Saturday.

Root, the England test captain, had eight fours and one six in his 12th ODI century after England had reached 239-6 in the 42nd over.

David Willey was not out for a 31-ball 50. He shared an 83-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Root, whose restrained innings lasted 116 balls.

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bat, saying he hoped the pitch would deteriorate later in the day. Morgan scored 53 off 51, and Jason Roy 40 off 42.

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s most successful bowler with 3-68 off 10 overs.

The hosts remained unchanged from the team that was beaten by eight wickets in the opener at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

India was also unchanged as it seeks to win the three-match series with a game to spare. —AP