Review of Ali Zafar’s debut ‘Teefa in Trouble’

Web Desk: Pakistani movie ‘Teefa In Trouble’ was one of the most awaited movies of Lollywood. This was also the first movie that had been released in 25 countries including Russia and also the first non-Indian film to be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Film.

In this movie, Ali Zafar shared the screen with Maya Ali, both the actor marked their debut in Pakistani Film industry. ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is a fusion of romantic action comedy film.

The story of the movie is revolved around Teefa, whose role was played by Ali Zafar. Teefa was hired by Mehmood Aslam (Butt Sahab in movie), for kidnapping Maya Ali, (Anya), daughter of Javed Sheikh (Bonzo). Anya lived in Poland, therefore, Teefa traveled there to kidnap her. Mehmood Aslam and Javed Sheikh can be seen involved into fight with each other.

The quality of the picture was too amazing that may challenge other Pakistan movies in future. It is said to be the most expensive Pakistan movie till now. The action scenes and beautiful locations can glue the audience. The funny dialogues worked as punching line and can make people laugh so hard.

Maya Ali’s stunning acting and her glamorous looks are worth appreciating. She is expected to be a future film star. Her graceful dressing would give you deep understanding in fashion. She played the role of a superich girl, who lives in a mansion and has a step-mother.

The weaker side of the movie is storyline. In the movie, Maya thinks Ali is helping her flee. Meanwhile, they fall in love with each other. Maya doesn’t know what he does for a living. The movie is rated 3 out of five.