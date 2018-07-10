Remake of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ is on line

Web Desk: Earlier this year, TV Show producer Ekta Kapoor hinted at the remake of hit TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay and now it is news that Erica Fernandes to play the lead on the show.

The actor has already shot for the teaser and fan pages have been buzzing with photos from the shoot.

According to sources, “Kasautii has always been special for Ekta and now that she is rebooting it, she is keeping a close watch on all developments. The teaser has been shot to officially announce the series and a complete promo will be released once the male lead is locked. The creatives are quite kicked about adapting the show in today’s time and the channel is also betting on the show to garner some ratings for it.”

In February, Ekta had shared a post on her Instagram handle. It read, “With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 …17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced#waitfortheannouncement (sic).”