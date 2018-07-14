Home / National / Red warrant issued for former minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued red-warrant for former financial minister Ishaq Dar and requested the Interpol to arrest him.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, on Saturday heard a case in which Dar was directed to appear before the court.

Attorney General told the bench that red-warrant has been issued for Dar and request has been sent to Interpol.

During the hearing, the response of interior minister regarding the return of Ishaq Dar, was also submitted.

 

