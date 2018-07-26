Record breaking film ‘TEEFA IN TROUBLE’ doing huge business

Web Desk: The new blockbuster film of Ali Zafar ‘TEEFA IN TROUBLE’ is doing huge business and has earned more than eight crore rupees. Ali Zafar’s film has broken many records. ‘TEEFA IN TROUBLE’ is anticipated to earn more money with the passage of days.

According to the distributors, film had earned 2 crore 31 lakh in the first day of its releasing and set new records in Pakistan film industry. Film has been earning since first day of its releasing.

The singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar and beautiful actress Maya Ali have played lead role in film, Faisal Qureshi is also playing important in this film.

Movie goers seem to be fairly impressed by the movie’s picture quality, fiction, location, acting, dialogues, songs and the most importantly funny scenes that left audience laugh louder and harder. Audiences are applauding Ali Zafar for his character ‘Teefa’ while Maya Ali stunning acting and her glamorous look made people skip their heart beat.