Real-life flying jet suit is on sale

The British inventor, Richard browning invented very interesting jet for the people. He has invented flying suit – just like an iron man.

Flying suit has been introduced in the market and it is available for sale, suit is not cheap enough to buy for everyone.

Browning’s successful achievement of flying suit is just like an aeroplane, Browning’s invention is very different from other, and it just can be used individually.

We are glad to report that Browning has indeed add the finishing touches to his jet suit which is now on sale for Rs 5.7 crore and lets you fly around like Iron Man.