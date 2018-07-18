Rangers,police arrest MQM-London’s South Africa group members

KARACHI, July 18 (PPI): Rangers Sindh Rangers and police on Wednesday conducted a joint operation and apprehended two members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) South Africa group from Orangi town area of the metropolis.

According to rangers spokesman on intelligence report, rangers and police conducted a joint raid in Orangi town and arrested two members of MQM-London’s South Africa network group.

The arrested accused Bilal and Arshad had planned on targeting candidates of opposing parties ahead of the July 25 polls, said Rangers spokesman.

The spokesman further said that the MQM-London’s South Africa network group had formed teams to sabotage peaceful elections by targeting political leaders during general election in Pakistan.

During initial investigations, the suspects admitted to receiving financial assistance from MQM-London.

The accused were shifted to undisclosed location for further investigation.—PPI