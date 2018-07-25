Rahul Gandhi urges to follow Pakistan’s electoral system

Web Desk: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is seemed to be impressed with the Pakistan’s electoral system. As the election in Pakistan is continued across the country, Indian politician urged to use Ballot papers for it’s elections too.

According to Times How, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘If Pakistan can use Ballot Papers for it’s elections, why can’t India?”

“Using Ballot papers instead of EVMs will help save us a lot of electricity which gets wasted during 10 hours while the EVM is ON,” he added.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are being used in Indian General and State Elections to implement electronic voting in part from 1999 elections and recently in 2017 state elections. Ballot Papers have been replaced by the ENMs in India.

Just In : “If Pakistan can use Ballot Papers for it’s Elections, why can’t India ? Using Ballot Papers instead of EVMs will help save us a lot of Electricity which gets wasted during 10 hours while the EVM is On.” – Rahul Gandhi on #PakistanElections2018 (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/G5QByzfuwl — TIMES HOW (@TiimesHow) July 25, 2018

Recently, Rahul Gandhi is in news for hugging Indian PM Narendra Modi right after finishing a scathing attack on the ruling government.